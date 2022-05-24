Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.62% of PLBY Group worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PLBY Group by 635.4% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

PLBY opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.11. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.52 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLBY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

In other PLBY Group news, CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $110,253.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

