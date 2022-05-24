OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of OneSpan worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.61.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OneSpan Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.