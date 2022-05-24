Northern Trust Corp Sells 38,727 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Orthofix Medical worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,673,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

