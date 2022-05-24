Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.41% of Aeva Technologies worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 66,144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,949,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,748,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of AEVA opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $628.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

