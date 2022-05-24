Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,589 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of OraSure Technologies worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 47.2% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 55,826 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 274.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of -0.26.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

