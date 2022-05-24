Northern Trust Corp Has $6.64 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in eHealth were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 205.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 178.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EHTH opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

