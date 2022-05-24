Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of LMND stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.