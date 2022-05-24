Northern Trust Corp Purchases 928,985 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 272.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,270,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928,985 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ouster were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 43,789 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:OUST opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $402.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 296.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

