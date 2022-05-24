Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Intrusion worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intrusion during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 120,512 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTZ stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Intrusion Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 379.40% and a negative net margin of 261.11%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

