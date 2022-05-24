Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 148.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $3,616,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 222,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 131,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.17 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

