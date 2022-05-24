Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Freedom by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $72.43.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

