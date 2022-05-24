Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,737 Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunworks were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 64.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUNW has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Sunworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunworks news, CEO Gaylon Morris bought 10,000 shares of Sunworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

