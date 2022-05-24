Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.