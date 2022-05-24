Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 300,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 104.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

