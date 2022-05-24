Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SENS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Senseonics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 102,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 407,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Senseonics news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $104,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $537.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SENS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

