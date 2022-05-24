Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,496 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Vector Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In other news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at $723,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.00. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.