West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

