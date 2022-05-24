M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.73. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $71.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.89.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

