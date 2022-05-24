Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Position Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silicom were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth $2,074,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silicom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

SILC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Silicom stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $52.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

