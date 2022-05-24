Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,595. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

MGPI stock opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

