NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.67.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

