Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI opened at $6.96 on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBCI. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.