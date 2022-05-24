StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $219.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

