StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $219.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.
About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
