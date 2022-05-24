NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

