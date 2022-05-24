NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.