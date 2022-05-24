Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NERV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NERV opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

