Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.35 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $142.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

