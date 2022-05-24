StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

