Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $22.79 on Friday. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $44.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

