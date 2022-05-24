The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.86

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.86 and traded as low as $40.21. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 8,130 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 185.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the third quarter worth $768,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

