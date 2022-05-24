MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.00

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $15.57. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 21,265 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.