Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -6.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)
