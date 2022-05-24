MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.67

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.67 and traded as low as $4.61. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 117,699 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.