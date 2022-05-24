MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.67

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.67 and traded as low as $4.61. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 117,699 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 597,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,694 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 96,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

