MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.04

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.04 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 50.05 ($0.63). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £11.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 5.14.

In related news, insider André Schnabl bought 38,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,083.50 ($24,013.46).

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

