Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.97

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.97 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.85). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.88), with a volume of 211,890 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £11.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

In related news, insider Ryan Maughan purchased 5,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £4,966.08 ($6,249.00).

Transense Technologies plc is a developer of wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, pressure, and strain, which is used to improve efficiency, performance, and safety of propulsion systems and machinery; iTrack, a tyre pressure monitoring system for off-highway machinery licensed to Bridgestone Corporation; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

