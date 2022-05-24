PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.66

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.66 and traded as low as $9.93. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 12,441 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.
PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
