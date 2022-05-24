PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.66

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.66 and traded as low as $9.93. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 12,441 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in PCM Fund by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in PCM Fund by 40.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

