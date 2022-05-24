Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.89

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.89 and traded as low as $126.64. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 22,823 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MQBKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.63%.

About Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.