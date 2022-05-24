Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $645.35

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 645.35 ($8.12) and traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.54). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 543.50 ($6.84), with a volume of 401,999 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.56) to GBX 693 ($8.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 594.60 ($7.48).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 568.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 645.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

