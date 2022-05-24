Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.00

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 50.40 ($0.63), with a volume of 64,051 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £5,815.66 ($7,318.06). Also, insider Richard Thomson acquired 7,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £4,990.70 ($6,279.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,033.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

