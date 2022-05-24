President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 433,918 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.13.
President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)
