President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 433,918 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.13.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It also produces and sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

