EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,294.03

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,294.03 ($16.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,282.16 ($16.13). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,310 ($16.48), with a volume of 39,232 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,324.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,294.03. The firm has a market cap of £826.44 million and a P/E ratio of 28.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

