Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.19

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.19 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 51.80 ($0.65). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65), with a volume of 147,923 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.45.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

