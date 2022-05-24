Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.19

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.19 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 51.80 ($0.65). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65), with a volume of 147,923 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.45.
About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)
Further Reading
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.