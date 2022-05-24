Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $301.39

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.39 ($3.79) and traded as low as GBX 278.50 ($3.50). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.50), with a volume of 254,192 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 301.39. The stock has a market cap of £610.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

In related news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 246,384 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.41), for a total value of £667,700.64 ($840,192.07).

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.