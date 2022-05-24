Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.81

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.81 and traded as low as C$16.77. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.94, with a volume of 109,838 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$274,576.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,197,841.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

