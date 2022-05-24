Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.16

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as low as $12.02. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 149,586 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.1401 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.