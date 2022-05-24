Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $145.55

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.55 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.82). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 146.30 ($1.84), with a volume of 1,772,857 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.20 ($2.15).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

