Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Freestone Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Get Freestone Resources alerts:

Freestone Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSNR)

Freestone Resources, Inc is an oil and gas technology development company, which engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents. The company was founded on January 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Ennis, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.