Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Freestone Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Freestone Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSNR)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freestone Resources (FSNR)
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Freestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.