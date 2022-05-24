ASOS (LON:ASC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,961.52

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,961.52 ($24.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,396 ($17.57). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 1,428 ($17.97), with a volume of 435,842 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($25.80) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($28.94) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($21.39) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,486.79 ($43.88).

The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,507.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,961.52.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

