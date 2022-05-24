Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) versus Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Head to Head Review

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -0.56% -8.28% -3.86% Cepton N/A -15.48% -18.68%

100.0% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Stoneridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stoneridge and Cepton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $770.46 million 0.68 $3.41 million ($0.17) -113.35 Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Cepton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stoneridge.

Risk and Volatility

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stoneridge and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cepton 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cepton has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Stoneridge.

Summary

Stoneridge beats Cepton on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, and compliance products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment's electronic control units regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and telematics solutions. It provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

