StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

RGCO stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,507.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $141,064. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

