StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

